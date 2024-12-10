HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajajFreedomOn Road Price in Moradabad

Bajaj Freedom On Road Price in Moradabad

Bajaj Freedom Front Left View
1/24
Bajaj Freedom Front Right View
2/24
Bajaj Freedom Front View
3/24
Bajaj Freedom Left View
4/24
Bajaj Freedom Rear Left View
5/24
Bajaj Freedom Rear Right View
View all Images
6/24
89,997 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Moradabad
Freedom Price in Moradabad

Bajaj Freedom on road price in Moradabad starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.29 Lakhs in Moradabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Freedom Drum₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Bajaj Freedom Drum LED₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Bajaj Freedom Disc LED₹ 1.29 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Freedom Variant Wise Price List in Moradabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Drum

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,997
RTO
10,200
Insurance
6,920
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Moradabad)
1,07,117
EMI@2,302/mo
Close

Drum LED

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
Disc LED

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
    Bajaj Freedom News

    The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per km
    Here are five bikes that offer the best mileage, from Bajaj Freedom to Hero Splendor Plus
    10 Dec 2024
    Bajaj Auto claims the motorcycle is capable of running a distance of 330 kilometres on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that the Freedom 125 promises significant fuel cost savings, by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800 compared to an equivalent petrol only motorcycle. This makes the Freedom 125 a value-for-money proposition for consumers who seek the low cost of ownership through low cost of fuel and better fuel economy.
    Bajaj Freedom CNG bike price reduced within five months of launch. Check how much you can save
    5 Dec 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj faces legal row over CNG bike name Freedom after LML files lawsuit over patent
    4 Oct 2024
    Bajaj Auto is the first manufacturer to launch a mass-market CNG-powered by motorcycle. It is called Freedom 125.
    Freedom 125 and Pulsar help Bajaj Auto report a growth of 22% in September
    1 Oct 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and also when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification
    Bajaj Freedom 125: Top reasons to buy
    16 Sept 2024
    View all
     Bajaj Freedom News

    Bajaj Freedom Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
    Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
    20 Dec 2024
    Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
    21 Oct 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    View all
     

    Bajaj Freedom FAQs

    The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Moradabad is Rs. 1.29 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Moradabad amount to Rs. 12,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Moradabad is Rs. 2,172.
    The insurance charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Moradabad are Rs. 7,288, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

