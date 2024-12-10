What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Kondagaon? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Kondagaon is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Kondagaon? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Kondagaon amount to Rs. 7,699, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Kondagaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Kondagaon is Rs. 2,079.