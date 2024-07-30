Bajaj Freedom on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Kanker. The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Kanker. The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED. Visit your nearest Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Kanker for best offers. Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Kanker includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Kanker, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Kanker and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kanker. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs