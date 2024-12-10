What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Gondia? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Gondia is Rs. 1.29 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Gondia? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Gondia amount to Rs. 12,099, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Gondia? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Gondia is Rs. 2,157.