What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Godda? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Godda is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Godda? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Godda amount to Rs. 13,924, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Godda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Godda is Rs. 2,180.