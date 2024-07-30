Bajaj Freedom on road price in Balangir starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Balangir.
The lowest price model is
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Balangir.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Balangir for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Balangir includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Balangir, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Balangir and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Balangir.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs
