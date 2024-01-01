Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Kamrup starts from Rs. 1.48 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Kamrup starts from Rs. 1.48 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 dealers and showrooms in Kamrup for best offers. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price breakup in Kamrup includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 ₹ 1.48 Lakhs