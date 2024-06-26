HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesApriliaSR StormOn Road Price in Chhindwara

Aprilia SR Storm On Road Price in Chhindwara

Aprilia SR Storm Right View
Aprilia SR Storm Handle View
Aprilia SR Storm Headlight
Aprilia SR Storm Seat View
Aprilia SR Storm Speedometer View
Aprilia SR Storm Tyre View
1.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chhindwara
SR Storm Price in Chhindwara

Aprilia SR Storm on road price in Chhindwara starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia SR Storm STD₹ 1.25 Lakhs
...Read More

Aprilia SR Storm Variant Wise Price List in Chhindwara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.49
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,901
RTO
7,763
Insurance
6,657
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Chhindwara)
1,25,321
EMI@2,694/mo
Popular Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia News

    (L-R) Massimo Rivola, CEO - Aprilia Racing with rider Marco Bezzecchi
    MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi leaves VR46 Racing to join Aprilia Racing in 2025
    26 Jun 2024
    Aprilia RS 660 and RS 457 are displayed at the new Bhawani Auto Motoplex dealership.
    Aprilia delivers 51 RS457s in single day, opens first Motoplex in Delhi
    20 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    File photo of Ducati rider Marc Marquez during the the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello
    MotoGP: Marc Marquez to join Ducati factory on a two-year deal
    6 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
    2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
      News

    Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
