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DISCONTINUED

AMPERE V48

₹34,899*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Ampere V48 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Ampere V48 Alternatives

Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
V48vsGig
Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000
V48vsXone
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

42,924
V48vseSpa LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA

Ujaas Energy eGo LA

39,880
V48vseGo LA
YUKIE Yuvee

YUKIE Yuvee

44,385
V48vsYuvee
Tunwal Sport 63

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990
V48vsSport 63

Ampere V48 Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    45 km
View All V48 SpecsView specs icon

Ampere V48 Variants

Ampere V48 price starts at ₹ 34,899 .
1 Variant Available
V48 LA
₹34,899*
25 Kmph
45 -
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ampere V48 Visual Comparison

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Ampere V48 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere V48
Ampere V48 image
Rs. 34,899Onwards-16 NmScooters84 kgDrumDrumCast Aluminium45 - 50 km-250 W
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WV48VSGig
Komaki XoneKomaki Xone imageRs. 35,999Onwards
4.73
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy150 km4-6 Hours-V48VSXone
Ujaas Energy eSpa LAUjaas Energy eSpa LA imageRs. 42,924Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km6-7 Hours250 WV48VSeSpa LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LAUjaas Energy eGo LA imageRs. 39,880Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75 km7-8 Hours250 WV48VSeGo LA
YUKIE YuveeYUKIE Yuvee imageRs. 44,385Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy55-60 km8-10 Hours250 WV48VSYuvee

Ampere V48 Images

Ampere V48 Image 1
Ampere V48 Image 2
Ampere V48 Image 3
Ampere V48 Image 4
Ampere V48 Image 5
Ampere V48 Image 6

News

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  News

Ampere V48 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
TransmissionAutomatic
Range45.0
HeadlightLED
View all V48 specs and features

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