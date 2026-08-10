Ampere V48 Key Specs
- Range45 km
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ampere V48
|Rs. 34,899Onwards
|-
|16 Nm
|Scooters
|84 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Cast Aluminium
|45 - 50 km
|-
|250 W
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|V48VSGig
|Komaki Xone
|Rs. 35,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|150 km
|4-6 Hours
|-
|V48VSXone
|Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
|Rs. 42,924Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|6-7 Hours
|250 W
|V48VSeSpa LA
|Ujaas Energy eGo LA
|Rs. 39,880Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75 km
|7-8 Hours
|250 W
|V48VSeGo LA
|YUKIE Yuvee
|Rs. 44,385Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|55-60 km
|8-10 Hours
|250 W
|V48VSYuvee
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|45.0
|Headlight
|LED
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