Ampere V48

34,899 - 37,390*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Ampere V48 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Ampere V48 Specs

Ampere V48 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of V48 starts at Rs. 34,899 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere V48 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Ampere V48 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LA
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
100 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1750 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Kerb Weight
84 kg
Height
1200 mm
Width
640 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :- 3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Warranty
1 Year
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/charge
Continuous Power
250 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid

Ampere V48 Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
V48 vs VEV 01
Avon E Lite

Avon E Lite

28,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
V48 vs E Lite
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880 Onwards
Check latest offers
V48 vs Ujaas eZy
Hero Lectro C8

Hero Lectro C8

32,499 Onwards
Check latest offers
V48 vs C8
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
Check latest offers
V48 vs Ujaas eGo LA

Ampere News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
11 Jul 2023
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked Greaves Electric Mobility to return <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>124 crore with interest claimed under the FAME II subsidy
Govt asks Greaves Electric Mobility to return 124 crore over FAME II violations
27 May 2023
Ampere V48 Expert Review

Ampere V48 Variants & Price List

Ampere V48 price starts at ₹ 34,899 and goes upto ₹ 37,390 (Ex-showroom). Ampere V48 comes in 1 variants. Ampere V48 top variant price is ₹ 34,899.

LA
34,899* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
45 - 50 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

