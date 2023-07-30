Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ampere V48 comes with Automatic transmission. A two-seat model, Ampere V48 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
After-sales service is very bad, I don't like this bike at all.
Ampere V48 price starts at ₹ 34,899 and goes upto ₹ 37,390 (Ex-showroom). Ampere V48 comes in 1 variants. Ampere V48 top variant price is ₹ 34,899.
₹34,899* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
45 - 50 km/charge
