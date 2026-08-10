In 2026 Ampere V48 or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45.0 and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
V48 vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V48
|Ego la
|Brand
|Ampere
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 34,899
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|45.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours