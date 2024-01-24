In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Yaris
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-