Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover, aims to challenge Hyundai Creta

Toyota has taken the wraps off the all-new Yaris Cross SUV. Primarily slated to go on sale in Indonesia, the SUV is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon showcased earlier. Toyota has revealed that it will be launched in other Asian markets gradually. The SUV aims to grab a chunk in the compact SUV segment, where Hyundai Creta is a major model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 09:26 AM
Toyota has unveiled the Yaris Cross SUV which is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon. The SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and gradually be launched in the other Asian markets.
The SUV aims to grab a major chunk of the compact SUV segment in the country where Hyundai Creta is a major rival.
Toyota Yaris Cross features a muscular design and is underpinned by the automaker's modular DNGA architecture, which is a cheaper derivative of the Toyota TNGA platform.
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV measures 4,310 mm long and comes with a 2,620 mm wheelbase. It is a bit longer than Hyundai Creta in terms of dimensions.
Toyota Yaris Cross gets an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps. It features tall bumpers and gets a prominent chin sitting below the trapezoidal front grille that receives a glossy black treatment.
The Yaris Cross gets a multi-layered dashboard with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console has various physical buttons and dials for various functions.
The Yaris Cross SUV is available with petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options while transmission duty in the SUV is done by an e-CVT gearbox.
The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon.
The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross sharing its nomenclature with the Yaris sedan comes with a muscular design and is underpinned by the automaker's modular DNGA architecture, a cheaper derivative of the tech-laden Toyota TNGA platform. The Yaris Cross shares its platform with other models like Avanza MPV, Yaris sedan and Raize SUV. Also, the newly introduced SUV meant for the Asian markets completely differs from the Yaris Cross sold in European countries.

Also Read : Toyota Yaris Cross SUV unveiled for select markets. Can it challenge Creta?

The Yaris Cross challenges the Hyundai Creta directly in the Indonesian market. The SUV measures 4,310 mm long, which makes it a bit longer than the Creta. Also, the Toyota SUV comes with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, 10 mm longer than the Hyundai Creta.

Speaking of the styling, the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV has a fresh look. It gets an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps delivering a vibe similar to the E60 BMW 5-Series. The SUV features tall bumpers and gets a prominent chin sitting below the trapezoidal front grille that receives a glossy black treatment. There are also vertically positioned fog lamps with glossy black accents. A chunky skid plate sits neatly at the bottom of the front profile.

(Also see | More pics of Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, which comes based on Urban Cruiser Icon)

Other exterior styling elements of the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV include large squarish wheel arches sporting contrast black cladding and an upright roof slightly tapered at the back, delivering a sporty vibe. Moving to the back, the Yaris Cross has an angular look with horizontally positioned taillights.

Moving inside the cabin, the Yaris Cross gets a multi-layered dashboard. The highlight inside the cabin is a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console has various physical buttons and dials for various functions.

Toyota Yaris Cross SUV gets petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. It draws energy from a 1.5-litre 2NR-VE, four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine churns out 104 hp peak power and 138 Nm peak torque. The petrol-hybrid variant gets energy from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor. This petrol power mill can pump out 90 hp power and 121 Nm torque, while the electric motor alone can kick out 79 hp of peak power and 141 Nm of torque. Transmission duty in the SUV is done by an e-CVT gearbox.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 09:26 AM IST
