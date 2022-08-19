HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Yaris Cross Spotted Testing In India

Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India

The Yaris Cross is sold with a 1.5-litre hybrid engine in the global market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 16:51 PM
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)

Toyota's next launch for the Indian market is the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder but recently a test mule of Yaris Cross was spotted in Gurugram, Delhi. This is where Maruti tests its upcoming vehicles and components. Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have entered into a partnership and have been developing products together. The SUV was fully covered with black camouflage. It is not known what Toyota Yaris was doing on Indian roads. However, it should be safe to assume that the SUV was here for component testing.

It is not the first time that the Yaris Cross has been spotted on Indian roads. It is very unlikely that Toyota launches the Yaris Cross in India. The reason behind this is the SUV measures almost 4.2 metres and the Japanese manufacturer has already unveiled its new mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which will launch soon. It makes no sense for the manufacturer to launch two mid-size SUVs in the same segment.

The Yaris Cross is a SUV that measures 4.2 metres. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is a SUV that measures 4.2 metres. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is a SUV that measures 4.2 metres. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
The Yaris Cross is a SUV that measures 4.2 metres. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

It is important to note that the Yaris Cross is not the rugged version of the Yaris that was sold in the Indian market. Since then, Toyota has pulled the plug on Yaris which was a mid-size sedan. In the international market, the Yaris is sold as a hatchback and a crossover SUV. The hatchback is called Yaris whereas the SUV version is called Yaris Cross. In terms of design both the vehicles look very different.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In the global market, the Yaris Cross is offered with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor is mated to it. The engine is capable of producing 91 hp of max power and 120 Nm of peak torque. However, with the help of an electric motor, the total power output is rated at 116 hp. It comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 16:51 PM IST
TAGS: Toyoyta Yaris Cross Toyota Yaris Cross
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year
2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list
2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than ₹27,000
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city