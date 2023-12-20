Saved Articles

HT Auto
Altroz CNG vs Rumion

Tata Altroz CNG vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L CNG-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNGPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,52,04811,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
7,55,40010,29,000
RTO
54,3241,14,900
Insurance
41,82451,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,31325,713

