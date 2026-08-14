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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs 718

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain 718
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage12.06 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl13.51
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDIMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19265 / 458 R18
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMcPherson Spring-Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 45 R18
Width
1852 mm1801
Length
4933 mm4379
Wheelbase
2939 mm2475
Height
1475 mm1295
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Bootspace
540 litres275
Doors
4 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres54
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-No
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesOptional
CD Player
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Internal Hard-drive
-Yes
GPS Navigation System
NoOptional
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Black, Agate Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,66,50013,10,300
Insurance
3,18,2815,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8193,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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