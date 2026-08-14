In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class-all-terrain
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.06 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4