Home > Mercedesbenz > Eclassallterrain

Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain

Select City
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)

₹ 77.25 Lakhs* Onwards

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 16.13 kmpl
Engine 1,950 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 9 gears, paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Diesel
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,56,635*
Calculate EMI

Mercedes-Benz E-class-all-terrain Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
E-Class All Terrain E 220d 4MATIC

₹ 77.25 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine Type
OM654 Turbo I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1290.4 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Four-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Ground Clearance
156 mm
Length
4947 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm
Height
1497 mm
Width
1861 mm
Bootspace
640 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue