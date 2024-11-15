In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|E-class-all-terrain
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|12.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4