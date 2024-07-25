5 Series [2021-2024] vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 5 series [2021-2024] E-class-all-terrain Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 63.4 Lakhs ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.