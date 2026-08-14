e-class-all-terrain vs S90 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain S90 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 68.25 Lakhs Mileage 12.06 kmpl 14.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.