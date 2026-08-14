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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs S90

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Volvo S90

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs S90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain S90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Mileage12.06 kmpl14.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl17.86
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI2.0L Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19245 / 45 R18
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19245 / 45 R18
Width
1852 mm1879
Length
4933 mm4963
Wheelbase
2939 mm2941
Height
1475 mm1443
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
540 litres500
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres55
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
-No
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTFT Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
-7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
--
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,78171,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00061,90,000
RTO
9,66,5006,48,000
Insurance
3,18,2812,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8191,52,792
Expert Rating
-

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