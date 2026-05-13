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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Altroz
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 18.5 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.2 Revotron
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
890.4-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.55-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180165 mm
Length
43003990 mm
Wheelbase
26002501 mm
Kerb Weight
1130-
Height
15951523 mm
Width
17851755 mm
Bootspace
353345 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4837 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,8687,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,0006,29,990
RTO
70,75055,529
Insurance
38,65131,688
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58815,426
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG with an AMT transmission.
Tata Altroz CNG AMT in mind? Top 5 facts you must know
13 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG with an AMT transmission.
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT launched at 8.69 lakh
12 May 2026
New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
26 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
11 Oct 2022
Tata Altroz has received a CNG-AMT combination, which is available across five trims of the premium hatchback.
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Latest Videos

Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
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Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now comes exclusively with a petrol engine and also offers a four-speed torque converter unit.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 Petrol Automatic: First drive review
25 Aug 2020
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
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