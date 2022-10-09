HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has replaced the S-Cross crossover in the Nexa product lineup.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.

Maruti Suzuki seems t have silently discontinued the S-Cross crossover. The automaker silently delisted the S-Cross from its official Nexa website. With this, the car manufacturer Nexa's premium range of cars consists of five models - Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and the recently introduced Grand Vitara. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes replacing the S-Cross.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launched at 10.45 L, takes on Creta and Seltos)

Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Cross premium crossover back in 2015. Initially, it was launched with a 1.6-litre diesel engine or DDIS 320, which was later discontinued after 2017. It was also available with a 1.3-litre diesel engine, popularly known as DDIS 200. This Fiat Chrysler-sourced engine was so common in several cars across the country that this motor earned the nickname ‘the national engine of India.’ Until recently, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was being sold with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Despite being projected as a premium model and as a crossover variant of the SX4 sedan, the S-Cross fell out of favour for customers within a few years after its launch. Its sales have been declining ever since then. Hence, it was about to discontinue. In fact, Maruti Suzuki didn't produce a single unit of the S-Cross in July and August this year.

The disappearance of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross from the official website of Nexa premium retail network doesn't come as a surprise. It was already announced that the Grand Vitara would come to replace the S-Cross. With the inclusion of the Grand Vitara, the crossover was bound to discontinue.

Speaking about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it comes as a premium mid-size SUV offering from the brand. It is available in two different powertrain options. One is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, while the other engine option is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 09:34 AM IST
