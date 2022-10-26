HT Auto
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered with a strong hybrid and a mild-hybrid engine in the global market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 18:20 PM
Suzuki S-Cross might have been discontinued in the Indian market but it is still on sale in some foreign markets. The crossover got a significant facelift in 2021 which was not launched in the Indian market. Now, Suzuki has launched a full hybrid version of the S-Cross in foreign markets. Before this, the S-Cross was only offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain. 

The full hybrid engine is offered with Auto Gear Shift and the mild hybrid powertrain will continue to be available with a manual transmission only. There is also ALLGRIP four-wheel drive system on offer with Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock modes.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV)

The mild hybrid engine is a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that produces 129 hp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It has a top speed of 195 kmph and a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 9.5 seconds. 

The strong hybrid engine is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated engine. It produces 115 hp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automated gearbox. There are also paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox. It has a top speed of 175 kmph and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 12.7 seconds. 

In the global market, the base variant is Motion. There are 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, keyless entry, a push button to start/stop engine and dual-zone climate control. 

Other features on offer are heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors and rear parking sensors. In terms of safety, there are seven airbags, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise control with a speed limiter and Traffic sign recognization. 

Then there is Ultra trim which adds ALLGRIP Select four-wheel drive, 17-inch polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, integrated on-board navigation with 9-inch screen, panoramic sliding sunroof and further driver safety and convenience with the fitment of a 360 view camera.

 

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki S Cross
