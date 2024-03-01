Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

Grand Vitara vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand vitara Ignis
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.7 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Range950 km/charge-
Mileage20.53 to 27.97 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System1.2L VVT
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
950 Km668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,47,2846,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
10,70,0005,84,000
RTO
1,14,23028,190
Insurance
62,35429,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
700500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,80813,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

