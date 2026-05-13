Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.