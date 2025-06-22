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HomeCompare CarsEV6 vs Superb [2023-2024]

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Superb [2023-2024]
BrandKiaSkoda
Price₹ 65.97 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Range663 km/charge-
Mileage-18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity84 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Kia EV6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Center Console
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
84 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear AxleNo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds-
Driving Range
663 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm-
Charging Time
73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19205 / 55 R16
Length
4695 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm2836 mm
Height
1570 mm1503 mm
Width
1890 mm1864 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
1411
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07,67162,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
65,96,63854,00,000
RTO
29,0005,69,000
Insurance
2,81,5332,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,48,4721,33,459

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