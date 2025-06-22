Skoda transforms Superb iV Wagon into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Skoda has unveiled a one-of-a-kind vehicle that blends its historical roots with modern innovation. Named the L&K 130, the special build is a creative transformation of the Skoda Superb iV wagon into a hybrid pickup, paying tribute to the company’s beginnings as a bicycle manufacturer in 1895.

Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, and it’s Skoda’s tenth “Student Car" creation. More than just a showcase of craftsmanship, it’s a nod to how far the brand has come—from making bicycles to pioneering plug-in hybrids.

Design and concept

The L&K 130 is a visual and functional reimagination of the Superb wagon. To accommodate its new pickup profile, students reshaped the B- and C-pillars and removed the rear cargo section. The standout feature is a custom bike rack fitted onto an electrically extendable bed that tilts the bicycles at a 35-degree angle, making room for them even when the tailgate is closed. A third bike can be mounted on the roof, reinforcing the tribute to the brand’s cycling origins.

One of the most creative modifications is a re-engineered rear passenger door, which swings outward and slides back—much like a minivan’s—featuring dual locking mechanisms and handles. Inside, the three-seat rear bench has been replaced with a single seat, a cool box, and a portable speaker kit, enhancing both comfort and utility for outdoor activities.

Features

The project is also Skoda’s first student-built plug-in hybrid, based on the Superb iV. The front cabin hosts a radio transmitter and a tablet screen that displays live video from a camera mounted at the rear. A specially shaped rear window reinforces the altered silhouette, providing the L&K 130 with a uniform look.

Visually, the car features gold, red, black, and white detailing that is reminiscent of the Laurin & Klement badge instead of Skoda's traditional winged arrow logo. The color scheme honors the brand’s original identity, and the handcrafted build took over 2,000 hours to complete.

Public debut

The L&K 130 will make its public debut at the 112th Tour de France next month, where Skoda has been a long-time partner. Even though this student-conceived hybrid pickup won't go into production, it is an intriguing demonstration of Skoda's insistence on combining heritage with out-of-the-box thinking. Less a display piece, the L&K 130 is a moving tribute to a heritage launched on wheels—initially two, and later four.

