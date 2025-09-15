Auto recap, Sept 14: 2025 Kia EV6 launch, Ceat tyre price cut, Odisha EV subsidy

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, creating difficulties in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we stress the significance of delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Presented below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Sunday, September 14.

2025 Kia EV6 launched at ₹ 65.9 lakh, gets a bigger battery

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been launched at ₹65.9 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the pre-facelift model, which was available across two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD, priced at ₹60.9 lakh and ₹65.7 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively, the 2025 model is only available in the GT Line AWD form. The 2025 Kia EV6 was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The new model continues its rivalry with its cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, along with the BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Ceat tyres to become cheaper from this date…

Tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd has announced a price cut across its entire range of tyres to pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction to the consumers. The tyre manufacturer has stated that it will be passing on 100 per cent of the GST benefits to their channel and customers as GST on the new pneumatic tyres has been reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, under the GST 2.0 regime. While all the tyres will be taxed at 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the tractor tyres and tubes will attract a reduced GST rate of five per cent.

Odisha govt to enhance subsidy for registration of EV two-wheelers to ₹ 30,000

The Odisha government has decided to enhance the subsidy for the registration of electric two-wheelers in the state to ₹30,000 from the existing ₹20,000. The decision comes in an attempt to boost the segment in the state. The Odisha government has incorporated this provision under its new draft EV Policy 2025, which will be implemented for a period of five years after receiving feedback and suggestions from industry stakeholders.

