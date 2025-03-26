2025 Kia EV6 launched at 65.9 lakh, gets a bigger battery

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been launched at ₹65.9 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the pre-facelift model, which was available across two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD, priced at ₹60.9 lakh and ₹65.7 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively, the 2025 model is only available in the GT Line AWD form.

The 2025 Kia EV6 was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The new model continues its rivalry with its cousin Hyundai Ioniq 5 along with the BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

2025 Kia EV6: Specifications

The 2025 Kia EV6 comes equipped with the Hyundai Motor Group's 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh unit. The vehicle has a claimed range of 663 km. The new battery supports 350 kW DC fast charging, which can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

The 2025 Kia EV6 GT Line AWD generates 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque at an increased cost. In addition, Kia says it has enhanced the EV6's frequency-selective dampers to enhance ride comfort, alleviate motor noise, and build the body structure for additional safety.

2025 Kia EV6: Design

The EV6 has received a more aggressive design with the update. The classic headlights at the front have given way to LED DRLs and headlamps reminiscent of those seen on the EV3 and EV4 concepts. The EV6 facelift is mounted on 19 inch black-and-white aero alloy wheels. A horizontal LED strip is used as the taillamp at the back.

2025 Kia EV6: Interior and feature list

Notable upgrades to the Kia EV6's interior include a new dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that contains the driver's instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. The new model has wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A fingerprint sensor has been added to the two-spoke D-cut steering wheel, which enables the driver to start the EV6 without a standard vehicle key.

OTA upgrades for the Kia EV6 will cover both navigation and electrical control systems. A digital rearview mirror, an enhanced 12-inch heads-up display, and an augmented reality navigation system are other upgrades to the cabin.

