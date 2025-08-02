In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Xc60
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4