In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXE MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 19.0 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Kiger Comparison