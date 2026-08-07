Santro vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.