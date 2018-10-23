HT Auto
Hyundai Santro vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
700765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
2017.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3248,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6907,28,900
RTO
26,56857,973
Insurance
31,56631,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50617,606

