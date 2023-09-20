Saved Articles

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

About Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Latest Update

  • Tata Nexon SUV diesel mileage revealed, offers more than Venue or Sonet
  • 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose

    • The Tata Nexon, a compact SUV, combines affordability and performance seamlessly. Priced between 7.0 Lakhs and 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a feature-packed driving experience in the competitive compact SUV segment. Price: Starting at 7.0 Lakhs: The base variant of the Tata Nexon is attractively priced, making it an accessible choice for

    • Engine Variety: The Tata Nexon offers engine options ranging from 1199.0cc to 1497.0cc, accommodating diverse driving preferences.
    • Mileage: With a mileage range of 17.05 to 24.07 miles per gallon, it caters to both efficiency-conscious drivers and those looking for more power.
    • Transmission Choices: Buyers can opt for either manual or automatic transmissions, allowing for a personalized driving experience.
    • Safety: Equipped with features like Antilock Braking System (ABS), Airbags, and Parking Sensors, the Nexon prioritizes safety on the road.
    • Comfort and Convenience: The Nexon offers rear AC vents, cruise control, alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and a sunroof for added comfort and convenience.
    • Turbo Engine: With a turbocharged engine option, it provides an extra boost of power for those seeking a spirited driving experience.
    Rivals: Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Tata Punch CNG, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport: These are the primary competitors to the Tata Nexon, each with its unique features and offerings. The Tata Nexon excels as a value-packed compact SUV. Its range of engines, transmission choices, and safety features make it a versatile choice for various driving needs. With an attractive starting price, it offers affordability without compromising on quality and performance. When compared to its rivals, the Nexon stands out as a well-rounded and reliable option, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV market. ...Read More

    Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Alternatives

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon [-] [2... vs Exter
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon [-] [2... vs Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon [-] [2... vs Dzire
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon [-] [2... vs C3
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon [-] [2... vs KUV100 NXT

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Tata News

    Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14 at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon SUV diesel mileage revealed, offers more than Venue or Sonet
    20 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
    19 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in six different trim options: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick
    19 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
    18 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is available in variants like Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S).
    2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Variant-wise features explained
    18 Sept 2023
    Tata Videos

    Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
    12 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
    Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
    9 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the new 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.
    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
    6 Sept 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] FAQs

    The Tata Nexon has a mileage range of 16.3 - 22.0 kmpl.
    XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition is the best model among all Tata Nexon models with full features. The XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition variant of the Tata Nexon is a good choice.
    Tata Nexon has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 350 liters.
    The Tata Nexon has a 44 liters fuel tank.
    The Tata Nexon starts at Rs. 6,99,900 on ex. showroom in Delhi. Nexon's price starts at Rs. 6,99,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

