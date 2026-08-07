Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Key Specs
- Engine1199 - 1497 cc
- Mileage17.05-24.07 kmpl
- Power113.42 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space350 litres
- Max Torque260 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
|Rs. 7 LakhsOnwards
|108 bhp
|260 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|2
|-
|209
|350
|3993
|1811
|1606
|5.1
|Tata Nexon
|Rs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|170 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|208 mm
|-
|3995 mm
|1804 mm
|1620 mm
|-
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSNexon
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Rs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|139 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1790 mm
|1685 mm
|-
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSBrezza
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Rs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
|129 bhp
|230 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|-
|201 mm
|364 litres
|3990 mm
|1821 mm
|1647 mm
|5.3 metres
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSXUV 3XO
|Skoda Kylaq
|Rs. 7.59 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|178 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|6
|-
|189 mm
|446 litres
|3995 mm
|1783 mm
|1619 mm
|-
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSKylaq
|Kia Sonet
|Rs. 7.32 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1790 mm
|1642 mm
|-
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSSonet
|Kia Syros
|Rs. 8.4 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|447 L
|3995 mm
|1805 mm
|1625 mm
|-
|Nexon [2020-2023]VSSyros
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the car's comfort, stylish design, and efficient handling, but find the engine performance lacking, especially in hilly conditions, suggesting it may not be the best choice for all terrains.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|113.42 bhp
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|260 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.05-24.07 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 - 1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Nexon [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.4 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Nexon [2020-2023] XE comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.
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