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TATA Nexon [2020-2023]

₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
4.2
2
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.4 - 14.4 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsNexon
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsBrezza
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsXUV 3XO
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsKylaq
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsSonet
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Nexon [2020-2023]vsVenue N Line

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.05-24.07 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113.42 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    350 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    260 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Nexon [2020-2023] SpecsView specs icon

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Variants

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon [2020-2023] comes in 44 variants. Tata Nexon [2020-2023]'s top variant is XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
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44 Variants Available
Nexon [2020-2023] XE
₹7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Nexon [2020-2023] XM
₹7.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Nexon [2020-2023] XM (S)
₹8.37 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Nexon [2020-2023].
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] image
Rs. 7 LakhsOnwards
4.22
108 bhp260 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV2-2093503993181116065.1
Tata NexonTata Nexon imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
4.3922
118 bhp170 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6
5/5
208 mm-3995 mm1804 mm1620 mm-Nexon [2020-2023]VSNexon
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Brezza imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
4.3499
102 bhp139 NmManualSUV6---3995 mm1790 mm1685 mm-Nexon [2020-2023]VSBrezza
Mahindra XUV 3XOMahindra XUV 3XO imageRs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
4.4733
129 bhp230 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6-201 mm364 litres3990 mm1821 mm1647 mm5.3 metresNexon [2020-2023]VSXUV 3XO
Skoda KylaqSkoda Kylaq imageRs. 7.59 LakhsOnwards
4.6123
114 bhp178 NmManualCompact SUV6-189 mm446 litres3995 mm1783 mm1619 mm-Nexon [2020-2023]VSKylaq
Kia SonetKia Sonet imageRs. 7.32 LakhsOnwards
4.3385
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---3995 mm1790 mm1642 mm-Nexon [2020-2023]VSSonet
Kia SyrosKia Syros imageRs. 8.4 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV---447 L3995 mm1805 mm1625 mm-Nexon [2020-2023]VSSyros

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Images

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 1
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 2
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 3
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 4
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 5
Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Image 6

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3.5Features
5Safety
4.5Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the car's comfort, stylish design, and efficient handling, but find the engine performance lacking, especially in hilly conditions, suggesting it may not be the best choice for all terrains.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconGreat handling
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSpacious trunk

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks engine power
  • warning iconStruggles on hills
  • warning iconComparable options available
  • warning iconMileage could improve
  • warning iconLimited off-road capability
Perfect Cruiser for the City
This car excels in style, safety, and fuel efficiency, making it a great choice for city drives. However, the engine lacks power, particularly on hilly terrains. While it remains a stylish and reliable option, there are other cars in the same price range offering better engine performance.
By: Sanjay Rawat (Dec 8, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best performer and trustable.
I love the comfort, body, color, ground clearance, the trunk and handling, suspension accept mileage.
By: Vikas Singh Bisht (Mar 29, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Related News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Base and top turbo-petrol variants EMI comparison
27 Jul 2026
Tata Nexon Pure+ PS offers a panoramic sunroof and a well-balanced feature list at a mid-range price point.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon, this is the variant I would pick
13 Jul 2026
View all
 Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Related News

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power113.42 bhp
Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque260 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.05-24.07 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 - 1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Nexon [2020-2023] specs and features

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Mileage

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Nexon [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.4 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Nexon [2020-2023] XE comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
XE
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.4

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