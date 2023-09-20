Latest Update

The Tata Nexon, a compact SUV, combines affordability and performance seamlessly. Priced between 7.0 Lakhs and 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a feature-packed driving experience in the competitive compact SUV segment. Price: Starting at 7.0 Lakhs: The base variant of the Tata Nexon is attractively priced, making it an accessible choice for a wide range of buyers. Up to 13.24 Lakhs: The top-tier models, although priced higher, provide a comprehensive set of features and capabilities. Specs and Features: Engine Variety: The Tata Nexon offers engine options ranging from 1199.0cc to 1497.0cc, accommodating diverse driving preferences.

Mileage: With a mileage range of 17.05 to 24.07 miles per gallon, it caters to both efficiency-conscious drivers and those looking for more power.

Transmission Choices: Buyers can opt for either manual or automatic transmissions, allowing for a personalized driving experience.

Safety: Equipped with features like Antilock Braking System (ABS), Airbags, and Parking Sensors, the Nexon prioritizes safety on the road.

Comfort and Convenience: The Nexon offers rear AC vents, cruise control, alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and a sunroof for added comfort and convenience.

Turbo Engine: With a turbocharged engine option, it provides an extra boost of power for those seeking a spirited driving experience. Rivals: Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Tata Punch CNG, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport: These are the primary competitors to the Tata Nexon, each with its unique features and offerings. The Tata Nexon excels as a value-packed compact SUV. Its range of engines, transmission choices, and safety features make it a versatile choice for various driving needs. With an attractive starting price, it offers affordability without compromising on quality and performance. When compared to its rivals, the Nexon stands out as a well-rounded and reliable option, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV market.