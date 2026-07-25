In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Kiger Comparison