|Engine Type
|1.2 l Kappa
|1.0L Energy
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|753
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.35
|19.17
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,85,305
|₹7,36,784
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,91,200
|₹6,49,990
|RTO
|₹59,250
|₹54,499
|Insurance
|₹34,255
|₹31,795
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹16,879
|₹15,836