In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Rumion Comparison