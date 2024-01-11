In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less