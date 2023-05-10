HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal. The long-range version of the Nexon EV has been introduced in the neighbouring country at NPR 46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7.2 kW version of the electric SUV. Tata Motors had launched the Nexon EV Max in India last year. It also received a Dark Edition recently. In India, Nexon EV Max price ranges between 18.34 lakh and 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 10:51 AM
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
The Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal is similar to the ones available in India. It comes equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 453 kms on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of generating 100 kW of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in under nine seconds.

In Nepal, Tata Motors offers the Nexon EV Max with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It takes around 6.5 hours to fully recharge the electric SUV. When plugged into a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Nexon EV Max can be recharged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes.

Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Tata Nexon EV Max is the third electric vehicle launched by the carmaker in the neighbouring country. Tata already sells other electric cars like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in Nepal. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “The Nepal market has been a strong advocate for EVs, and this is evident from our growing EV sales here. The positive customer response to our EV portfolio inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are certain that the Nexon EV Max will further elevate the EV experience of customers in Nepal and help us in accelerating our growth momentum here."

Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India. The special edition electric SUV offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm. It comes at a starting price of 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST
