Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. It will be offered only in XZ+ Lux trim. The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is priced at ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and if a person wants it with the 7.2 kW AC Wall box charger then it would cost ₹19.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets a Midnight Black and the alloy wheels are finished in charcoal grey. The humanity line is finished in satin black and there is #DARK mascot on the front fenders. The interior is also finished in a dark theme with a piano black dashboard and tri-arrow elements. The upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats get blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations. Moreover, the steering wheel is wrapped in leather with blue stitches and the control knob will have a jewelled finish.

In terms of features, the biggest addition is the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system will run on a new EV theme. There is also a rear parking camera, voice assistant and voice commands. Other features on offer are an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, a wireless charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and an electric sunroof.

Tata has not made any mechanical changes, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will come with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that has a claimed driving range of 453 km on a single charge. It can be charged using a 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger, 7.2 kW Home AC Fast Wall box charger, 15A plug point and DC fast charger. The slowest charger is the 15A plug point while the fastest one is DC charging.

