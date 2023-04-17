HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev Max Dark Edition Launched At 19.04 Lakh, Offers 453 Km Range

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. It will be offered only in XZ+ Lux trim. The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is priced at 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and if a person wants it with the 7.2 kW AC Wall box charger then it would cost 19.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 14:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets a Midnight Black and the alloy wheels are finished in charcoal grey. The humanity line is finished in satin black and there is #DARK mascot on the front fenders. The interior is also finished in a dark theme with a piano black dashboard and tri-arrow elements. The upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats get blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations. Moreover, the steering wheel is wrapped in leather with blue stitches and the control knob will have a jewelled finish.

Also Read : Maruti Fronx vs Baleno: What should be your pick?

In terms of features, the biggest addition is the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system will run on a new EV theme. There is also a rear parking camera, voice assistant and voice commands. Other features on offer are an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, a wireless charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and an electric sunroof.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Rc-6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Rc-6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tata has not made any mechanical changes, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will come with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that has a claimed driving range of 453 km on a single charge. It can be charged using a 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger, 7.2 kW Home AC Fast Wall box charger, 15A plug point and DC fast charger. The slowest charger is the 15A plug point while the fastest one is DC charging.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 14:22 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Max Nexon EV Tata Tata Motors tata nexon Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Max
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 299 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 88 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city