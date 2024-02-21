In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4