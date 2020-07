First Look: 2020 Honda WR-V

Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 12:43 PM IST

Honda has launched the 2020 WR-V SUV in India at a... more Honda has launched the 2020 WR-V SUV in India at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh. It boasts of a new chrome grille, new advanced LED headlights, new alloy design and much more.