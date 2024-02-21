Honda Elevate launched in South Africa, is expected to replace WR-V

After making its debut last year, Honda has launched the Elevate in South Africa. The SUV is identical to the one that is being sold in the Indian market. In South Africa, the Elevate is priced at R370K which roughly translates to ₹16 lakh. It is expected that Elevate will replace the WR-V in the South African market.

Honda will sell Elevate in just two trims - Comfort and Elegance. Comfort will be offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the Elegance trim gets a CVT automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas for the CVT transmission is 16.92 kmpl.

Speaking of transmission, it comes mated to a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. As of now, there is no powertrain option available with the Elevate. Having said that, Honda has revealed that they will be launching the electrified version of the Elevate in 2025.

In the Indian market, the Elevate is sold in four trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX. It is priced between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

In terms of features, the Elevate comes with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel. There are also ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems on offer. There is adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam assist.

