Honda Elevate launched in South Africa, is expected to replace WR-V

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2024, 10:40 AM
  • Honda Elevate that is being sold in South Africa is identical to one being sold in India.
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

After making its debut last year, Honda has launched the Elevate in South Africa. The SUV is identical to the one that is being sold in the Indian market. In South Africa, the Elevate is priced at R370K which roughly translates to 16 lakh. It is expected that Elevate will replace the WR-V in the South African market.

Honda will sell Elevate in just two trims - Comfort and Elegance. Comfort will be offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the Elegance trim gets a CVT automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas for the CVT transmission is 16.92 kmpl.

Speaking of transmission, it comes mated to a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. As of now, there is no powertrain option available with the Elevate. Having said that, Honda has revealed that they will be launching the electrified version of the Elevate in 2025.

In the Indian market, the Elevate is sold in four trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX. It is priced between 11.58 lakh and 16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Which SUV should you buy?

In terms of features, the Elevate comes with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel. There are also ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems on offer. There is adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam assist.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review



First Published Date: 21 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST
