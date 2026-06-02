In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Amaze and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs City Comparison