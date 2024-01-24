In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)