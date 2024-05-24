HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Jimny
BrandForce MotorsMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 12.74 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18195 / 80 R15
Length
3965 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2590 mm
Height
2080 mm1720 mm
Width
1865 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92014,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00012,74,000
RTO
2,25,3751,39,400
Insurance
96,04560,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92131,699
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Jimny Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Petrol | Manual,Automatic 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar 1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic 11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Jimny vs Thar
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Petrol | Manual,Automatic 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] | Diesel | Manual 13.59 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Jimny vs Gurkha [2021-2024]

    Latest News

    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
    Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
    3 May 2024
    Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Heritage Edition of the Jimny 5-door.
    Suzuki Jimny 5-door Heritage Edition unveiled, only 500 units up for grabs
    17 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    Suzuki to go SUV route to claw back market share in India. Here's how
    13 May 2024
    Latest Videos

    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     