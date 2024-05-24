In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Jimny
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 12.74 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4