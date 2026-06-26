In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Eeco
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4