In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|11.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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