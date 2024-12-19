Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore. Check details

Tata owned Land Rover has launched the 2025 model year of the India made Range Rover Sport at ₹1.45 crore, ex-showroom. This makes it ₹5 lakh pricier than the 2024 model year. However it is still ₹25 lakh cheaper than the CBU unit that was available till August 2024. The British luxury carmaker commenced the local production of its flagship SUVs in India earlier this year bringing down prices on both the Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport .

The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in two engine options - the 3.0-litre petrol Dynamic SE with 394 bhp and 550 Nm and the 3.0-litre die

Just as the 2024 model, the new model is also based on the standard wheelbase version. The luxury SUV is built on the MLA-Flex architecture and comes packed with equipment including air suspension, adaptive off-road cruise control, all-wheel drive and more.

Also Read : Range Rover Autobiography LWB: What a ₹56 lakh price drop means for emperor of SUVs

The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in two engine options. The petrol variant of the luxury SUV is powered by the 3.0-litre petrol Dynamic SE with 394 bhp and 550 Nm, while the diesel mill available with the SUV is the 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE with 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, the company claims that the units produced in the country are exclusive to India.

2025 Range Rover Sport: Features

For the extra price, the 2025 Range Rover Sport adds on a few features. To begin with it now gets semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats and heads-up-display (HUD). Alongside these features, the 2025 model continues to offer a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard.

The unit runs the latest gen Pivi Pro operating system that brings a host of functionality onto the curved screen including navigation, media, climate control and more. The Range Rover Sport also gets cabin air purification, digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting, new low-speed manoeuvring lights and more. Besides the new features, the 2025 Range Rover Sport now gets in five colour options, including Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey.

Also watch: Range Rover Autobiography LWB | What makes it special? Price, features, engine, performance, specs

Range Rover Sport SV 2 Edition

Earlier in the year, the company globally unveiled the Range Rover Sport SV 2 Edition, designed to boost sportiness and driving dynamics. Under the hood, there is a 626 bhp and 750 Nm 4.4-liter Twin Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine. Land Rover claims that this allows acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, which makes it the fastest SUV in the Range Rover Sport lineup. Thanks to the SV mode, the hold is further upgraded by configuring the suspension, powertrain, and steering.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: