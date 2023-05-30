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BMW 6 Series GT vs BMW X6

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt X6
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 1.78 Cr
Range--
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl7.89 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl7.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
906 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds4.3
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres12 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleDouble-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19315 / 35 R21
Bootspace
610 litres580 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres83 litres
Length
5091 mm4960 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm-
Wheelbase
3070 mm2975 mm
Height
1538 mm1700 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg-
Width
2158 mm2004 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsTrip Meter with 2
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
1616 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch14.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes with Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,4932,03,40,978
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,0001,77,90,000
RTO
7,45,33018,33,000
Insurance
1,97,6637,17,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2594,37,206

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