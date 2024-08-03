BMW 6 Series GT delisted from India website

BMW has delisted the 6 Series GT from its India website. The discontinuation hints at the model being discontinued in the Indian market. The BMW 6 Series GT was the liftback-styled offering based on the previous generation 5 Series. The model offered a more stylish design and more headroom and legroom at the rear, along with a bigger boot. Notably, BMW India recently introduced the new-generation 5 Series LWB in the country.

BMW 6 Series GT Discontinued

The 6 Series GT was always targeted at those looking for a slightly comfier rear seat experience over the 5 Series sedan in the BMW lineup. The car was equipped with a two-axle self-levelling air suspension for a pliant ride quality, reclining rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, Sensatec leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman Kardon sound system and more.

The BMW 6 Series GT was offered with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines in India

BMW 6 Series GT Specifications

The BMW 6 Series GT was equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The model arrived with a diesel engine as well drawing power from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo mill with 188 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines were paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB

The 6 Series GT’s discontinuation comes hardly as surprising given the new-generation BMW 5 Series LWB was recently launched in India. The 5 Series long-wheelbase has been specifically designed for India in the right-hand drive guise with India being the first market to get the configuration. The model sports a longer wheelbase for added legroom at the rear, making it a more opulent ownership experience. Notably, the BMW 6 Series GT last retailed from ₹73.5 lakh onwards. Meanwhile, the new-gen 5 Series LWB is priced from ₹72.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

