In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6